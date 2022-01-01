Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Torino
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
1162 Wilmette Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Location
1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette IL 60091
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Sophia Steak
A NEIGHBORHOOD STEAKHOUSE FOR THE NORTH SHORE FROM LIFELONG FRIENDS GLENN KEEFER AND RYAN O'DONNELL-- RESTAURATEURS WHO KNOW A THING OR TWO ABOUT FINE STEAKS AND HOSPITALITY
Pit & Tap
SMOKED MEATS - COLD DRINKS
Central Station Coffee & Tea
Come in and enjoy!
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Fresh Mexican Food. Award Winning Tequila & Agave Bar. In-House Brewery.