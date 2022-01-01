Go
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Torino

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM

No reviews yet

1162 Wilmette Ave

Wilmette, IL 60091

Popular Items

Ebi Shrimp Bao ( 1 )$4.00
Panko crusted shrimp with sriracha aoili.
Sammy$14.50
Tonkotsu pork/Chicken broth, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, ma-yu garlic oil and beni shoga ginger. (Recommended with sweet corn).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Plain Bob$8.00
Kids favorite. Just noodles and choice of broth! Torino (Chicken), Kitano (Miso), Sammy (Pork), Veggie miso (V), Yuzu (Citrus), Tantan (Sesame), Miso Hot, Curry, V4.
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Torino$13.50
Pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, scallinois, kikurage mushrooms and our signature chicken broth. (delicious with Shimenji mushrooms!).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Karaage$9.00
Japanese fried chicken with sriracha aioli
Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )$4.00
Pork Chashu with don sauce.
(V) Veggie Miso$14.00
Vegetable Miso broth, steamed tofu, corn, bok choy, Kikurage mushrooms, and scallions.
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Miso Hot$15.50
Spicy Miso (with house chili paste) + chicken broth. scallions, soft boiled egg, karaage chicken (Try with shimeji mushrooms).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
(V)Edamame$4.00
lightly salted
Karaage Bao ( 1 )$4.00
Japanese fried chicken with sriracha aoili
All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette IL 60091

