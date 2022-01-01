Go
TORISHO

Come in and Enjoy!
The most popular "KARAAGE" brand has finally arrived in U.S.A for the first time!
Taste our Award winning Fried Chicken from Japan!
"Tori" means chicken, "Sho" means laugh or smile in Japanese. :)
We want you to become happy from having our fried chicken, "KARAAGE"!

730 Long Beach Blvd

Popular Items

8pc WINGS$11.39
8pcs
Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
12pc BONELESS BREAST$12.99
12pcs
CHICKEN NANBAN -Large Combo$10.99
Combo comes with size of french fries and a bottle of soda
MIX Bento$9.99
Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 1 half size Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
Large French Fries$4.49
5pc BONELESS THIGH$6.49
Choice of 5pc/8pc/12pc
12pc BONELESS THIGH$11.99
12pcs
KATSU CHICKEN Bento$8.99
Bento comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
