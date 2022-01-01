TORISHO
The most popular "KARAAGE" brand has finally arrived in U.S.A for the first time!
Taste our Award winning Fried Chicken from Japan!
"Tori" means chicken, "Sho" means laugh or smile in Japanese. :)
We want you to become happy from having our fried chicken, "KARAAGE"!
730 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
