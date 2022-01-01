Go
Torn Label Brewing Co

We currently have limited seating to ensure a safe environment for our guests and staff. Seating is mandatory at this time. Guests are encouraged to grab a menu from and place orders with the bartenders on staff, and to grab a table in our brand new indoor area and patio.

Double Dry-Hopped Alpha 4-Pk$10.00
We packed even more flavor into our most popular beer, and for the first time will bring you Double Dry Hopped Alpha Pale Ale. This special batch marks our 7th anniversary, and is hopped at 4 pounds per barrel. You'll find amped up fresh tropical fruity and juicy, citrus aromatics.
Alpha Pale 6-Pk$10.00
A sessionable beer for hopheads, this 5.6% ABV pale is hopped to the max with juicy Pacific Northwest hops.
Cubano$12.00
Our version of the famous Cuban sandwich features mojo roasted pork loin, house smoked ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and house made cucumber pickles.
Magic Magic 4-Pk$14.00
Northeast IPA brewed with raspberries and lemon peel, inspired by the artwork of Thomas Woodward. Hazy body typical of the East Coast style meets juicy, fresh fruit aromas and a vibrant Mosaic dry hopping.
Soft Pretzel$6.00
Two soft pretzels served with a fermented mustard seed and cream cheese dip. This dip solves the question - do I want cheese dip or mustard? Get both at the same time.
Belgian Frites$6.50
Traditional Belgian frites tossed in tallow, served with your choice of dipping sauces.
Order food for the Taproom
If you're ordering from the original Taproom, please select this item so that our staff knows to bring you your grub! Cheers!
Fried Pickles$7.00
A delectable medley of pickled veggies, tempura battered and served with a beet mustard.
Chaos Magic 16.9oz$14.00
This lightly tart, Raspberry Wild Ale’s base beer is Magic Magic aged for two years with Brettanomyces, with doses of extra raspberry along the way.
Location

1708 Campbell

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
