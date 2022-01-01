Toro Boston
Toro is a Spanish tapas restaurant and bar that has been serving the South End since 2005.
CREATED BY JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING CHEFS KEN ORINGER AND JAMIE BISSONNETTE, THE MENU FEATURES BARCELONA-INSPIRED HOT AND COLD SMALL PLATES, DESIGNED TO BE SERVED AND ENJOYED TAPAS-STYLE. THE BEVERAGE PROGRAM FEATURES CLASSIC-INSPIRED COCKTAILS AND A ECLECTIC, CAREFULLY CURATED WINE LIST.
1704 Washington Street
Location
Boston MA
|Sunday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
