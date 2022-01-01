Go
Toro Boston

Toro is a Spanish tapas restaurant and bar that has been serving the South End since 2005.
CREATED BY JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING CHEFS KEN ORINGER AND JAMIE BISSONNETTE, THE MENU FEATURES BARCELONA-INSPIRED HOT AND COLD SMALL PLATES, DESIGNED TO BE SERVED AND ENJOYED TAPAS-STYLE. THE BEVERAGE PROGRAM FEATURES CLASSIC-INSPIRED COCKTAILS AND A ECLECTIC, CAREFULLY CURATED WINE LIST.

1704 Washington Street

Popular Items

Filete a la Plancha$19.00
spiced rubbed hanger steak, muhammara, charred green garlic vinaigrette.
Pato con Membrillo$16.00
(3 piece) smoked duck drumettes, quince, za'atar
Tortilla Española$10.00
egg & potato omelet, onion, olive oil
Gambas a Ajillo$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
Empanada$12.00
chorizo, potato, cilantro alioli
Escalivada Catalina$9.00
smoked eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, sherry vinegar
Hamburguesas$14.00
burger sliders, tomato jam, alioli, pickled red onion
Maiz Asado$10.00
grilled corn, alioli, lime, espelette, aged cheese
Patatas Bravas$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
Ghost King Thai Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy fried chicken, som tum, avocado ranch
Location

1704 Washington Street

Boston MA

Sunday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
