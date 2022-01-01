Go
Red Runner Coffee

Coffee and drinks to help you grab life by the horns!

6105 Walzem Road

Popular Items

Caramel Silk
Toro espresso, white chocolate, salted caramel & whipped cream
CHURR-IFFIC
This espresso based coffee is a mix of vanilla and salted caramel syrup, with caramel drizzle. Lastly, garnished with cinnamon powder.
Italian Soda
Club soda with your choice of organic syrups, cream and whip cream
Snickerdoodle
Bee My Honey
Espresso mixed with white chocolate sauce and cinnamon syrup, finished with honey drizzle
Latte
Espresso with creamy, steamed milk
Blended Java Chip
Blended espresso with chunks of chocolate chips
Americano
Espresso shots over water, our most highly caffeinated drink
Blended Mexican Chocolate
Blended espresso with chocolate and vanilla and a garnish of cinnamon powder
Mexican Chocolate
Spiced mocha infused with vanilla & cinnamon
Location

San Antonio TX

Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
