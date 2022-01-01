Go
Toast

Toro Loco

Come on in and enjoy!

TAPAS

1274 Farmington Ave • $$

Avg 4 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Bravas Special Add on$5.00
An order of our patatas bravas, only available to add onto family meal or el soltero.
Churros$7.00
comes with Mexican chocolate fundido
Carry Out Special For 4$65.00
(choice of 3 meats)includes arroz & black beans, tortillas, guacamole, salsa ranchera , tortilla chips
La Casa To Go$15.00
Just Add Ice!! Blanco Tequila, Sour Orange Lime, Agave. Serves 3-4 glasses. (i.ds will be checked upon arrival)
Carry Out Special For 2$40.00
(choice of 3 meats)includes arroz & black beans, tortillas, guacamole, salsa ranchera , tortilla chips
Corn Esquites$8.00
chili-lime aioli, cotija
El Soltero$12.95
Think Taco Family Meal for 1! Your choice of taco protein, 2 tortillas, pico de gallo, taco slaw, guac, rice & beans.
Empanada$8.50
Corn, oaxaca cheese, chili aioli
Molotes$7.50
potato & cheese stuffed crispy masa, avocado crema
GUACAMOLE$12.00
tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, lime
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1274 Farmington Ave

FARMINGTON CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
