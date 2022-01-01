Fork and Fire

No reviews yet

A modern wine selection, rotating list of local craft beers on draft, and signature cocktails, are all served in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere.

Our kitchen is committed to uniting fresh, locally grown ingredients with detail oriented cooking techniques to provide the patron with an extraordinary dining experience.

All of our cuisine is prepared in house from scratch using a "no corners cut" method, from freshly baked breads to flavorful stocks and sauces, we believe creating great food is as much in sourcing the ingredients as it is building flavor profiles.

