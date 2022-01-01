Go
Toast

Toro Loco - Central

Come in and enjoy!

129 west central avenue c1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#3 Two Enchiladas$11.99
Cheese, chicken or beef, rice and beans
Soft Taco$2.75
Choice of meat with cilantro, onion and salsa
#4 Two Crispy or Soft Tacos$11.99
2 soft or crispy tacos with rice & beans
Crispy Taco$2.75
Choice of meat with lettuce, cheese and tomato
Nachos Supreme$11.99
Chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, cream, tomatoes, jalapenos and meat
Taco Tuesday Soft$1.75
Taco Tuesday Hard$1.75
5 Corn Taquitos$8.49
Shredded Chicken or beef with guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Taco Salad$9.99
Beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, cream, and tomatoes
Tazon$24.99
50 half corn taquitos with cheese and guacamole, Chicken or beef
See full menu

Location

129 west central avenue c1

Lompoc CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bravo Pizza

No reviews yet

Best Pizza in Lompoc Since 1993! Serving the freshest dough with the highest quality cheese in the USA since 1993. Trying everyday to make Andre proud :)

Sbc Hoptions - Lompoc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toro Loco - Ocean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnnys Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Take Out and Curb Side Service!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston