Go
Toast

Toro Loco NYC

Come in and enjoy!

15 Stone Street -

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinot beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Guacamole & Chips$14.00
corn tortiall chips, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, jalapeno
Nachos Toro Loco$15.00
three cheese blend, house pickled jalapeno & carrot, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole
Pollo Tacos$15.00
guajillo & achiote chicken breast, guacamole, jicama, radish slaw, sour cream
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
See full menu

Location

15 Stone Street -

NY NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Broadstone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina is a casual-upscale Mexican restaurant featuring a traditional Mexican menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston