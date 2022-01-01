Go
Toro Taberna

In Spain, tapas bars can be found on every street corner and are always popular, even in times of crisis. Tapas are such an important part of Spanish culture that friends gather on a daily basis to enjoy meaningful conversation, imbibe traditional cocktails, and graze on delicious snacks. Our tradition begins.

155 park rd

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Empanadas$9.00
Spicy chicken filled empanadas with avocado crema.
Bravas Traditional$8.50
crispy potatoes with salsa brava and garlic aioli
Patatas Bravas Traditional$8.50
Crispy potatoes, adobo mole, ajo crema
Street Corn$8.00
pimenton aioli, lime, queso fresco, cotija
Churros$7.00
cinnamon sugar, mexican chocolate
Molotes$7.00
potato and cheese stuffed crispy masa with avocado crema
Burritos
Fundido$9.00
chihuahua, manchego, oaxaca cheeses, pico, pimenton chips
Chohula Hot Chicken$9.50
honey, chohula, pimenton
Corn and Black Bean Empanadas$8.50
chihuahua cheese, bean, roasted corn, chipotle aioli
Location

155 park rd

west hartford CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
