Toro Sushi

2546 N Clark St

Popular Items

Vegetable Gyoza$6.50
Deep Fried Vegetable Dumplings
Spicy Tuna Crunch$10.50
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Cucumber, Tempura Crunch, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce
Alaskan$7.50
Salmon, Avocado
Salmon Crunch$10.50
Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Tempura Crunch, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce
Spicy Tuna$8.50
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Cucumber, Sesame Oil
Miso Soup$2.95
Bonito Stock, Miso Paste, Tofu, Scallions, Seaweed
Salad$3.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Sesame Or Ginger Dressing
Edamame$5.95
Soy Bean
California$5.50
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
Sake Nigiri$7.50
Salmon
Location

2546 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
