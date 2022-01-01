Toro Table
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
111 Wolf Road, Colonie NY 12205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lanie's Cafe - 471 Albany Shaker Rd.
No Reviews
471 Albany Shaker Rd. Loudonville, NY 12211
View restaurant
Bellini's Counter - Latham - (C) - 624 New Loudon Road
No Reviews
624 New Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110
View restaurant
Bellini's Latham - (R) - 624 New Loudon Road
No Reviews
624 New Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colonie
Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels - Albany
4.3 • 1,140
1235 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurant