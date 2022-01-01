Go
Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room

Located in Berkeley, CA, The Torpedo Room offers great beers and a Café style menu.

2031 Fourth Street

Popular Items

Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$15.00
Grilled Cheese with Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar served with a cup of Tomato Soup
Charcuterie Plate$11.00
Fig & Brie Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$15.00
Grilled Cheese with Fig & Brie served with a cup of Tomato Soup
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Mary's chicken, chopped romaine, parmesan, classic dressing, focaccia croutons on a spinach wrap (marinated anchovy on request)
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$11.00
1/2 Pound Bavarian Style Pretzel and Beer Cheese
Location

2031 Fourth Street

Berkeley CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
