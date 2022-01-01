Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

TORQUE Grill & Cantina

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

2795 SW Wilshire Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

Popular Items

Watermelon$7.00
Flywheel Quesadillas$12.99
Flour tortillas, cheese, meat choice served with guacamole.
(3) BioHazard Taco$13.99
Cheese shell, jalapeño bacon wrapped popper, chicken, ranch. Can change meat choice
Turbocharged Burrito$14.99
Build your own: meat choice, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, chorizo, potato.
Vegan Torta$13.99
Lug Nuts - Corn in a Cup (Elote)$5.99
Corn in a Cup with Mayo, Butter, Parmesan, Valentina Hot Sauce.
Can be made Vegan.
Lift Kit Nachos$11.99
Sharable Nachos. Beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, black olives. Add meat for an additional charge.
Can be made vegan.
Fajita Beef Torta$12.99
(3) Street Tacos$11.99
Corn, tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime.
Tail Pipe Chimichanga$13.99
Burrito fried crispy stuffed with meat choice and cheese topped with queso.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2795 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson TX 76028

Pickup

