Go
Toast

Torrance Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

1341 El Prado Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich$9.20
Our signature house roasted turkey with your choice of fresh baked roll , CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
Caesar Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken tops romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan cheese and our Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Fried Egg Panini$10.25
Two fried eggs topped with ham, bacon, spinach, grilled onions and melted provolone cheese.
Grilled Chicken BLT$11.10
Juicy chicken breast, crisp bacon, pesto mayo with lettuce and tomato on toasted Ciabatta roll.
Pesto Turkey$9.80
Our house roasted turkey, pesto mayo and melted provolone cheese all melty and delicious.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.20
Our delicious chicken salad features fresh ingredients like chopped apple, red onion, celery and mango chutney. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
Torrance Turkey Club$11.30
Our house roasted turkey piled high with crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
El Prado Pollo$9.50
Juicy grilled chicken breast with cilantro mayo, lettuce, tomato & onions.
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen$10.80
Soft and crisp at the same time - one delicious dozen of chocolate chip cookies.
Lays Chips$0.50
Classic Lays Chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1341 El Prado Ave

Torrance CA

Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clutch & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Restoration Kitchen & Wine

No reviews yet

We're located in Historic Old Torrance. We offer small plate and large plate dishes paired with wines from the West Coast and Local Draft Beers.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Zabon Ramen

No reviews yet

Always pursuing new flavors, we deliver a truly unique taste that you won't find anywhere else with our Kagoshima style Ramen. It is this passion that allows us to continue serving up ramen noodles with confidence and pride each day. Please give us a try!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston