Torrance restaurants you'll love
Torrance's top cuisines
Must-try Torrance restaurants
SANDWICHES
King Mediterrano
4354 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.99
|Chicken Shawarma Quesadilla
|$7.49
|Gyro Wrap
|$8.99
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Popular items
|Rosemary Katsu Sando
|$9.50
Berry katsu sauce, Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Spicy hot chicken, yuzu cabbage, pickles, swiss cheese
|Kamikaze Sandwich
|$9.50
Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Popular items
|Battered Fish & Chips
|$10.99
|Salmon
|$12.99
|Clam Chowder
|$4.99
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
2549 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Popular items
|Caramel Latte
|$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
|Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
|$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
|Old Fashion
|$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Popular items
|Paradise | 8"
|$35.00
The king of cakes! Three-layer (guava, passion fruit, lime) chiffon cake filled with tropical whipped cream and topped with guava, passion fruit, and lime fruit glaze. | (serves 8-10)
|Spam Musubi
|$8.00
Fried spam sprinkled with furikake wrapped in steamed rice and nori. Cut into eight bite-size pieces and served with teriyaki sauce.
|Dobash | 8"
|$32.00
Delicate chocolate chiffon cake filled and iced with our signature chocolate dobash pudding, garnished with chocolate crumbs. Our most beloved chocolate cake and a Hawai'i classic. | (serves8-10)
STEAKS
Aliotta's Via Firenze
4485 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Firenze
|$21.00
|Lamb Ossobuco
|$43.00
|Lasagna
|$23.00
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried T.W.I.L.I. Sandwich
|$12.95
Nashville Style + Spicy Remoulade + Slaw + Pickles
|Chingon Kitchen Nachos
|$7.95
Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeños, Crema and Fresh Chips. Add Protein $3.95
|Herd Rally Fries
|$3.95
Classic Shoestring French Fry.
RAMEN
Zabon Ramen
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance
|Popular items
|Miso Spicy Ramen
|$14.45
Our very own miso ramen infused with habanero chili to kick up the spice. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION
|Vegan Miso Ramen
|$13.50
Vegan style miso ramen made with fresh vegetable broth (Comes with bean srouts, cabbage, green, onion, corn, 3pc fried tofu, garlic chips, shredded red chili) NO SUBSTITUTION
|Ramen + Appetizer Combo
|$19.95
Any selection of ramen & appetizer
Torrance Tavern
22735 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$15.00
|Mini Caesar
|$5.00
|CHILI VERDE FRIES
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Cellerman's Fish And Chips
|$18.00
White Icelandic Cod dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with beer battered fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
|Tenders And Garlic Fries
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tenders dredged in our spicy flour mix and fried to a crispy golden brown, served with garlic fries and house made ranch dressing.
|Red Car Club Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breasts, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sun-dried tomato aioli on house made flatbread.
Percolate
21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401c, Torrance
|Popular items
|Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)
|$4.00
Percolate's classic milk tea with a fancy name
|Sweet Cocoa Cream
|$5.75
Double shot of espresso with 60% sipping chocolate, choice of milk & Percolate's house-made sweet cream(contains dairy)
|Thai Tea
Percolate's assam & ceylon tea blend with thai spices and condensed milk
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle & Chianti Short Ribs
|$22.00
Handmade tagliatelle, pancetta, grass fed shredded beef short ribs, Chianti sauce
|Caesar
|$8.00
Local romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
|Pear & Gorgonzola
|$14.00
Field greens, fresh pears, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, avocado, pear vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen
|$10.20
Soft and crisp at the same time - one delicious dozen of chocolate chip cookies.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.65
Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
|Fried Egg Panini
|$9.50
Two fried eggs topped with ham, bacon, spinach, grilled onions and melted provolone cheese.
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with fried rice, scrambled eggs, tomato, green onions, and your choice of spam, bacon, or Portuguese sausage. Served with a side of guacamole.
|Kama'aina Plate - 2 Entrées
|$12.25
Your choice of two entées (beef stew, chicken katsu, Hawaiian chicken, kalua pork, teriyaki beef, or teriyaki chicken). Served with a choice of two sides (brown rice, french fries, fried rice, potato macaroni salad, ramen salad, steamed rice, steamed vegetables, or stir-fried vegetables).
|Island Breakfast Combination
|$11.50
KING'S HAWAIIAN® french toast, two eggs, and portuguese sausage, spam, or bacon. Topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Popular items
|MORNING
|$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Scramble Eggs
Swiss Cheese
Bacon
Chives
|CLUB
|$14.00
Baguette
Chicken
Bacon Strip
Tomato
Arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette
|CALIFORNIAN
|$14.00
Country Bread
Avocado
Goat Cheese
Tomatoes
Fresh Basil
Espelette Pepper
Fleur de Sel
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
1625 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Cup Chicken Tortilla
|$3.95
|Hot Pastrami & Cheese
|$11.95
Clutch & Coffee
1321 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Smoked Sausage Rueben
|$11.95
GRILLED KIELBASA, BASIL AIOLI, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PICKLED ONIONS & ARUGULA
ON A TOASTED FRENCH ROLL W/ FRIES
|Creme Brulee flat white
|$6.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger City Grill N. Torrance
3605 Artesia Blvd, Torrance
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fries
|$6.50
topped with chicken tenders with buffalo & ranch sauce
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
Restoration Kitchen & Wine
1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Valentines Day Mon Feb 14th 6:00pm
|$225.00
Special Valentines Day Wine Dinner for Two. Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup,
Frisée Salad w/ seared Duck Breast,
BBQ glazed Pork Chop w/ Cheesy Polenta & Collard Greens (shared),
16oz Prime New York Strip Steak & Grilled Shrimp w/ Potatoes Romanoff & Haricot Vert (shared),
Strawberry Shortcake
Piccini Italian Takeout
4642 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Chicken
|$15.95
Penne, grilled chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, garlic – olive oil sauce.
|Fusilli Bolognese
|$15.95
Fusilli, pancetta, ground beef, ground pork, white wine, pureed tomatoes.
|Pear & Pecan
|$11.95
Mixed greens, pears, taleggio cheese, roasted pecans, pickled red onions, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette.
Shef Catering Services
2140 Artesia Blvd STE K,L, Torrance
AMAI Tea & Cafe
20210 Anza Avenue, Torrance
Delices du Chef 1
1217 El Prado Avenue, Torrance
Lisa's Bon Appetit - Cafe and Bakery
2809 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance
Roman Street Food
2731 PCH, Torrance
Mongol King
24012 Vista Montana, Torrance
