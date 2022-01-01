Torrance restaurants you'll love

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Torrance

Torrance's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Greek
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Torrance restaurants

King Mediterrano image

SANDWICHES

King Mediterrano

4354 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.8 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
Chicken Shawarma Quesadilla$7.49
Gyro Wrap$8.99
More about King Mediterrano
Katsu Bar Torrance image

 

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rosemary Katsu Sando$9.50
Berry katsu sauce, Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Spicy hot chicken, yuzu cabbage, pickles, swiss cheese
Kamikaze Sandwich$9.50
Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
FishBonz Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Battered Fish & Chips$10.99
Salmon$12.99
Clam Chowder$4.99
More about FishBonz Grill
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

2549 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caramel Latte$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
Old Fashion$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Banner pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paradise | 8"$35.00
The king of cakes! Three-layer (guava, passion fruit, lime) chiffon cake filled with tropical whipped cream and topped with guava, passion fruit, and lime fruit glaze. | (serves 8-10)
Spam Musubi$8.00
Fried spam sprinkled with furikake wrapped in steamed rice and nori. Cut into eight bite-size pieces and served with teriyaki sauce.
Dobash | 8"$32.00
Delicate chocolate chiffon cake filled and iced with our signature chocolate dobash pudding, garnished with chocolate crumbs. Our most beloved chocolate cake and a Hawai'i classic. | (serves8-10)
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
Aliotta's Via Firenze image

STEAKS

Aliotta's Via Firenze

4485 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Firenze$21.00
Lamb Ossobuco$43.00
Lasagna$23.00
More about Aliotta's Via Firenze
The Brews Hall image

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried T.W.I.L.I. Sandwich$12.95
Nashville Style + Spicy Remoulade + Slaw + Pickles
Chingon Kitchen Nachos$7.95
Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeños, Crema and Fresh Chips. Add Protein $3.95
Herd Rally Fries$3.95
Classic Shoestring French Fry.
More about The Brews Hall
Zabon Ramen image

RAMEN

Zabon Ramen

1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Spicy Ramen$14.45
Our very own miso ramen infused with habanero chili to kick up the spice. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION
Vegan Miso Ramen$13.50
Vegan style miso ramen made with fresh vegetable broth (Comes with bean srouts, cabbage, green, onion, corn, 3pc fried tofu, garlic chips, shredded red chili) NO SUBSTITUTION
Ramen + Appetizer Combo$19.95
Any selection of ramen & appetizer
More about Zabon Ramen
Torrance Tavern image

 

Torrance Tavern

22735 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WINGS$15.00
Mini Caesar$5.00
CHILI VERDE FRIES$12.00
More about Torrance Tavern
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cellerman's Fish And Chips$18.00
White Icelandic Cod dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with beer battered fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
Tenders And Garlic Fries$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tenders dredged in our spicy flour mix and fried to a crispy golden brown, served with garlic fries and house made ranch dressing.
Red Car Club Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breasts, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sun-dried tomato aioli on house made flatbread.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spam Musubi$2.95
Hawaiian style sushi! Grilled Spam and steamed rice glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and wrapped in nori (seaweed)
Bacon Fried Rice$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
Island Style Fried Chicken$10.95
Boneless chicken leg marinated in our secret sweet ginger sauce and fried to golden perfection
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Percolate image

 

Percolate

21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401c, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)$4.00
Percolate's classic milk tea with a fancy name
Sweet Cocoa Cream$5.75
Double shot of espresso with 60% sipping chocolate, choice of milk & Percolate's house-made sweet cream(contains dairy)
Thai Tea
Percolate's assam & ceylon tea blend with thai spices and condensed milk
More about Percolate
Gaetano's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tagliatelle & Chianti Short Ribs$22.00
Handmade tagliatelle, pancetta, grass fed shredded beef short ribs, Chianti sauce
Caesar$8.00
Local romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
Pear & Gorgonzola$14.00
Field greens, fresh pears, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, avocado, pear vinaigrette
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Torrance Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen$10.20
Soft and crisp at the same time - one delicious dozen of chocolate chip cookies.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.65
Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
Fried Egg Panini$9.50
Two fried eggs topped with ham, bacon, spinach, grilled onions and melted provolone cheese.
More about Torrance Bakery
Banner pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with fried rice, scrambled eggs, tomato, green onions, and your choice of spam, bacon, or Portuguese sausage. Served with a side of guacamole.
Kama'aina Plate - 2 Entrées$12.25
Your choice of two entées (beef stew, chicken katsu, Hawaiian chicken, kalua pork, teriyaki beef, or teriyaki chicken). Served with a choice of two sides (brown rice, french fries, fried rice, potato macaroni salad, ramen salad, steamed rice, steamed vegetables, or stir-fried vegetables).
Island Breakfast Combination$11.50
KING'S HAWAIIAN® french toast, two eggs, and portuguese sausage, spam, or bacon. Topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery image

 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MORNING$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Scramble Eggs
Swiss Cheese
Bacon
Chives
CLUB$14.00
Baguette
Chicken
Bacon Strip
Tomato
Arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette
CALIFORNIAN$14.00
Country Bread
Avocado
Goat Cheese
Tomatoes
Fresh Basil
Espelette Pepper
Fleur de Sel
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

1625 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Chicken Tortilla$3.95
Hot Pastrami & Cheese$11.95
More about The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
Clutch & Coffee image

 

Clutch & Coffee

1321 El Prado Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Sausage Rueben$11.95
GRILLED KIELBASA, BASIL AIOLI, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PICKLED ONIONS & ARUGULA
ON A TOASTED FRENCH ROLL W/ FRIES
Creme Brulee flat white$6.50
More about Clutch & Coffee
Burger City Grill N. Torrance image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger City Grill N. Torrance

3605 Artesia Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.4 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Fries$6.50
topped with chicken tenders with buffalo & ranch sauce
More about Burger City Grill N. Torrance
Restoration Kitchen & Wine image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Restoration Kitchen & Wine

1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Valentines Day Mon Feb 14th 6:00pm$225.00
Special Valentines Day Wine Dinner for Two. Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup,
Frisée Salad w/ seared Duck Breast,
BBQ glazed Pork Chop w/ Cheesy Polenta & Collard Greens (shared),
16oz Prime New York Strip Steak & Grilled Shrimp w/ Potatoes Romanoff & Haricot Vert (shared),
Strawberry Shortcake
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine
0011 - Torrance image

 

0011 - Torrance

1735 W. Carson St., Ste. A, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0011 - Torrance
Restaurant banner

 

The End

4525 Calle Mayor, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The End
Piccini Italian Takeout image

 

Piccini Italian Takeout

4642 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Chicken$15.95
Penne, grilled chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, garlic – olive oil sauce.
Fusilli Bolognese$15.95
Fusilli, pancetta, ground beef, ground pork, white wine, pureed tomatoes.
Pear & Pecan$11.95
Mixed greens, pears, taleggio cheese, roasted pecans, pickled red onions, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Piccini Italian Takeout
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Healthy Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Breast$11.95
Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce
Asian Barbequed Chicken$10.95
Tender chicken thigh marinated in our sweet Korean pepper sauce for a tangy BBQ flavor
Korean Barbequed Beef$15.45
Thinly sliced strips of tender tri-tip marinated in our sweet and savory sauce and grilled to perfection
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Banner pic

 

Shef Catering Services

2140 Artesia Blvd STE K,L, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shef Catering Services
AMAI Tea & Cafe image

 

AMAI Tea & Cafe

20210 Anza Avenue, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about AMAI Tea & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Delices du Chef 1

1217 El Prado Avenue, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Delices du Chef 1
Restaurant banner

 

Lisa's Bon Appetit - Cafe and Bakery

2809 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lisa's Bon Appetit - Cafe and Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Roman Street Food

2731 PCH, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Roman Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Mongol King

24012 Vista Montana, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mongol King

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Torrance

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Katsu

Chicken Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Map

More near Torrance to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston