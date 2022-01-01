Torrance bakeries you'll love

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paradise | 8"$35.00
The king of cakes! Three-layer (guava, passion fruit, lime) chiffon cake filled with tropical whipped cream and topped with guava, passion fruit, and lime fruit glaze. | (serves 8-10)
Spam Musubi$8.00
Fried spam sprinkled with furikake wrapped in steamed rice and nori. Cut into eight bite-size pieces and served with teriyaki sauce.
Dobash | 8"$32.00
Delicate chocolate chiffon cake filled and iced with our signature chocolate dobash pudding, garnished with chocolate crumbs. Our most beloved chocolate cake and a Hawai'i classic. | (serves8-10)
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT


SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen$10.20
Soft and crisp at the same time - one delicious dozen of chocolate chip cookies.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.65
Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
Fried Egg Panini$9.50
Two fried eggs topped with ham, bacon, spinach, grilled onions and melted provolone cheese.
More about Torrance Bakery


 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with fried rice, scrambled eggs, tomato, green onions, and your choice of spam, bacon, or Portuguese sausage. Served with a side of guacamole.
Kama'aina Plate - 2 Entrées$12.25
Your choice of two entées (beef stew, chicken katsu, Hawaiian chicken, kalua pork, teriyaki beef, or teriyaki chicken). Served with a choice of two sides (brown rice, french fries, fried rice, potato macaroni salad, ramen salad, steamed rice, steamed vegetables, or stir-fried vegetables).
Island Breakfast Combination$11.50
KING'S HAWAIIAN® french toast, two eggs, and portuguese sausage, spam, or bacon. Topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE


 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MORNING$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Scramble Eggs
Swiss Cheese
Bacon
Chives
CLUB$14.00
Baguette
Chicken
Bacon Strip
Tomato
Arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette
CALIFORNIAN$14.00
Country Bread
Avocado
Goat Cheese
Tomatoes
Fresh Basil
Espelette Pepper
Fleur de Sel
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery


 

0011 - Torrance

1735 W. Carson St., Ste. A, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0011 - Torrance





