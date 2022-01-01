Torrance bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Torrance
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Popular items
|Paradise | 8"
|$35.00
The king of cakes! Three-layer (guava, passion fruit, lime) chiffon cake filled with tropical whipped cream and topped with guava, passion fruit, and lime fruit glaze. | (serves 8-10)
|Spam Musubi
|$8.00
Fried spam sprinkled with furikake wrapped in steamed rice and nori. Cut into eight bite-size pieces and served with teriyaki sauce.
|Dobash | 8"
|$32.00
Delicate chocolate chiffon cake filled and iced with our signature chocolate dobash pudding, garnished with chocolate crumbs. Our most beloved chocolate cake and a Hawai'i classic. | (serves8-10)
More about Torrance Bakery
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen
|$10.20
Soft and crisp at the same time - one delicious dozen of chocolate chip cookies.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.65
Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
|Fried Egg Panini
|$9.50
Two fried eggs topped with ham, bacon, spinach, grilled onions and melted provolone cheese.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with fried rice, scrambled eggs, tomato, green onions, and your choice of spam, bacon, or Portuguese sausage. Served with a side of guacamole.
|Kama'aina Plate - 2 Entrées
|$12.25
Your choice of two entées (beef stew, chicken katsu, Hawaiian chicken, kalua pork, teriyaki beef, or teriyaki chicken). Served with a choice of two sides (brown rice, french fries, fried rice, potato macaroni salad, ramen salad, steamed rice, steamed vegetables, or stir-fried vegetables).
|Island Breakfast Combination
|$11.50
KING'S HAWAIIAN® french toast, two eggs, and portuguese sausage, spam, or bacon. Topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Popular items
|MORNING
|$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Scramble Eggs
Swiss Cheese
Bacon
Chives
|CLUB
|$14.00
Baguette
Chicken
Bacon Strip
Tomato
Arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette
|CALIFORNIAN
|$14.00
Country Bread
Avocado
Goat Cheese
Tomatoes
Fresh Basil
Espelette Pepper
Fleur de Sel