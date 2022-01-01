Torrance bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Torrance
More about Zabon Ramen
RAMEN
Zabon Ramen
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance
|Popular items
|Spicy Lemon Pepper Pork Bites
|$6.50
Fried pork bely bites tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with chopped serano chili
|Miso Spicy Ramen
|$14.45
Our very own miso ramen infused with habanero chili to kick up the spice. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION
|Ramen + Appetizer Combo
|$19.95
Any selection of ramen & appetizer
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
Restoration Kitchen & Wine
1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Pasta Salsiccia Italiana
|$16.00
mezzi rigatoni, Italian sausage, garlic cream sauce, parmesan
|Bao Buns
|$14.00
sous vide pork belly, pickled vegetables, hoisin mayo, jalapenos
|Korean BBQ Kalbi
|$19.00
marinated and grilled short ribs
More about The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
1625 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Cup Chicken Tortilla
|$3.95
|Hot Pastrami & Cheese
|$11.95
More about Torrance Tavern
Torrance Tavern
22735 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
|Popular items
|CHILI VERDE FRIES HH
|$10.00
More about View Music & Bar
View Music & Bar
1431 W Knox St, Torrance
More about Truxton's American Bistro
SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Truxton's American Bistro
24530 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance