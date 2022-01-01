Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Torrance bars & lounges you'll love

Torrance restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Torrance

Zabon Ramen image

RAMEN

Zabon Ramen

1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Lemon Pepper Pork Bites$6.50
Fried pork bely bites tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with chopped serano chili
Miso Spicy Ramen$14.45
Our very own miso ramen infused with habanero chili to kick up the spice. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, green onion, fried onion, 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION
Ramen + Appetizer Combo$19.95
Any selection of ramen & appetizer
More about Zabon Ramen
Restoration Kitchen & Wine image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Restoration Kitchen & Wine

1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Salsiccia Italiana$16.00
mezzi rigatoni, Italian sausage, garlic cream sauce, parmesan
Bao Buns$14.00
sous vide pork belly, pickled vegetables, hoisin mayo, jalapenos
Korean BBQ Kalbi$19.00
marinated and grilled short ribs
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

1625 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Chicken Tortilla$3.95
Hot Pastrami & Cheese$11.95
More about The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
Torrance Tavern image

 

Torrance Tavern

22735 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHILI VERDE FRIES HH$10.00
More about Torrance Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

The End

4525 Calle Mayor, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The End
View Music & Bar image

 

View Music & Bar

1431 W Knox St, Torrance

No reviews yet
More about View Music & Bar
Truxton's American Bistro image

SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Truxton's American Bistro

24530 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

Avg 4.4 (1380 reviews)
More about Truxton's American Bistro

