Apple fritters in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve apple fritters

Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$2.50
Donut batter mixed with apple bits and cinnamon, and covered with glaze.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$2.50
Donut batter mixed with apple bits and cinnamon, and covered with glaze.
Apple Fritter$2.50
Donut batter mixed with apple bits and cinnamon, and covered with glaze.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

