Barbecue chicken in Torrance

loft hawaiian restaurant - south torrance
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Asian Barbecued Chicken
|$10.95
Tender chicken thigh marinated in our sweet Korean pepper sauce for a tangy BBQ flavor
loft hawaiian restaurant - north torrance | artesia boulevard
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Barbecued Char Siu Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with Char Siu chicken, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
|Barbecued Char Siu Chicken
|$15.45
Sweet and savory Asian style chicken with a hint of honey. Served with Chinese hot mustard