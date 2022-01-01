Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbecue chicken in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve barbecue chicken

loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant - south torrance

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Barbecued Chicken$10.95
Tender chicken thigh marinated in our sweet Korean pepper sauce for a tangy BBQ flavor
More about loft hawaiian restaurant - south torrance
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant - north torrance | artesia boulevard

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbecued Char Siu Chicken Fried Rice$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with Char Siu chicken, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
Asian Barbecued Chicken$10.95
Tender chicken thigh marinated in our sweet Korean pepper sauce for a tangy BBQ flavor
Barbecued Char Siu Chicken$15.45
Sweet and savory Asian style chicken with a hint of honey. Served with Chinese hot mustard
More about loft hawaiian restaurant - north torrance | artesia boulevard

