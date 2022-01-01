Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve burritos

King Mediterrano image

SANDWICHES

King Mediterrano

4354 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.8 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
Chicken Shawarma Burrito$10.49
Chingon Kitchen Everything Burrito image

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chingon Kitchen Everything Burrito$13.95
Choice of Protein + Spanish Rice + Refried White Beans + Cheese + Lettuce + Onion + Guacamole + Salsa Mexicana + Crema
Chingon Kitchen Bean and Cheese Burrito$9.95
Spanish Rice + Black Beans + Cheese + Pico de Gallo. Add Protein $3.95.
Main pic

 

Hanky's Hot Chicken

2592 Airport Dr., Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito - 2 Meat Choices$9.25
Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce, Bacon, Sausage
Plain Burrito$7.50
Breakfast Burrito - 1 Meat Choice$8.50
Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce. Choice of Bacon or Sausage
Breakfast Burrito image

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with fried rice, scrambled eggs, tomato, green onions, and your choice of spam, bacon, or Portuguese sausage. Served with a side of guacamole.
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, fried rice, Portuguese sausage, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and house-made salsa on the side.
