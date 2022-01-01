Burritos in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve burritos
More about King Mediterrano
SANDWICHES
King Mediterrano
4354 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.99
|Chicken Shawarma Burrito
|$10.49
More about The Brews Hall
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Chingon Kitchen Everything Burrito
|$13.95
Choice of Protein + Spanish Rice + Refried White Beans + Cheese + Lettuce + Onion + Guacamole + Salsa Mexicana + Crema
|Chingon Kitchen Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$9.95
Spanish Rice + Black Beans + Cheese + Pico de Gallo. Add Protein $3.95.
More about Hanky's Hot Chicken
Hanky's Hot Chicken
2592 Airport Dr., Torrance
|Breakfast Burrito - 2 Meat Choices
|$9.25
Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce, Bacon, Sausage
|Plain Burrito
|$7.50
|Breakfast Burrito - 1 Meat Choice
|$8.50
Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce. Choice of Bacon or Sausage
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with fried rice, scrambled eggs, tomato, green onions, and your choice of spam, bacon, or Portuguese sausage. Served with a side of guacamole.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Hawaiian Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, fried rice, Portuguese sausage, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and house-made salsa on the side.