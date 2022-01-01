Cake in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve cake
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Blackout Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
More about FishBonz Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Crab Cakes
|$12.49
|Crab Cakes
|$12.99
|Crab Cakes
|$12.99
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
2549 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Celebration Cake
|$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Limoncello Sponge Cake
|$7.00
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
Restoration Kitchen & Wine
1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
chocolate cake & mousse, cookie crust with chocolate ganache
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Homemade chocolate cake, vanilla sauce, powdered sugar…
More about Torrance Bakery
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Chocolate Whipped Cream Cake Slice - 2 Pack
|$8.60
Chocolate cake with a layer of whipped cream and layer of fudge, with French cream icing and a chocolate ganache drip.
|Carrot Cake Slice - 2 Pack
|$8.60
Our super moist carrot cake filled with pineapple mousse with classic cream cheese frosting.
|Fresh Strawberry Cake Slice -2 Pack
|$8.60
Tender white cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream filling. French cream icing and vanilla crunchies.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Mother's Day Paradise Lei Cake
|$41.00
A mother is a person you can always count on! A three-layer (guava, passion fruit, lime) chiffon cake filled with tropical whipped cream and topped with guava, passion fruit, and lime fruit glaze. Decorated with "Happy Mother's Day" and a lei! *No Modifications. Designs vary. *
|ROUND COFFEE CAKE || Strawberry
|$10.00
A traditional coffee cake filled with strawberry preserves and topped with a macadamia nut coffee crumble.
|POUND CAKE || Butter
|$8.00
A traditional KING'S HAWAIIAN® pound cake, butter flavored.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|POUND CAKE || Butter
|$8.00
A traditional butter flavored KING'S HAWAIIAN® pound cake.
|POUND CAKE || Banana
|$8.00
A traditional banana flavored KING'S HAWAIIAN® Pound Cake.
|ROUND COFFEE CAKE || Pineapple
|$10.00
A traditional coffee cake filled with pineapple preserves and topped with a macadamia nut coffee crumble.