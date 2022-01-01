Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackout Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$12.49
Crab Cakes$12.99
Crab Cakes$12.99
More about FishBonz Grill
Celebration Cake image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

2549 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Celebration Cake$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Limoncello Sponge Cake$7.00
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Restoration Kitchen & Wine

1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$8.00
chocolate cake & mousse, cookie crust with chocolate ganache
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Homemade chocolate cake, vanilla sauce, powdered sugar…
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Whipped Cream Cake Slice - 2 Pack$8.60
Chocolate cake with a layer of whipped cream and layer of fudge, with French cream icing and a chocolate ganache drip.
Carrot Cake Slice - 2 Pack$8.60
Our super moist carrot cake filled with pineapple mousse with classic cream cheese frosting.
Fresh Strawberry Cake Slice -2 Pack$8.60
Tender white cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream filling. French cream icing and vanilla crunchies.
More about Torrance Bakery
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mother's Day Paradise Lei Cake$41.00
A mother is a person you can always count on! A three-layer (guava, passion fruit, lime) chiffon cake filled with tropical whipped cream and topped with guava, passion fruit, and lime fruit glaze. Decorated with "Happy Mother's Day" and a lei! *No Modifications. Designs vary. *
ROUND COFFEE CAKE || Strawberry$10.00
A traditional coffee cake filled with strawberry preserves and topped with a macadamia nut coffee crumble.
POUND CAKE || Butter$8.00
A traditional KING'S HAWAIIAN® pound cake, butter flavored.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
POUND CAKE || Butter$8.00
A traditional butter flavored KING'S HAWAIIAN® pound cake.
POUND CAKE || Banana$8.00
A traditional banana flavored KING'S HAWAIIAN® Pound Cake.
ROUND COFFEE CAKE || Pineapple$10.00
A traditional coffee cake filled with pineapple preserves and topped with a macadamia nut coffee crumble.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

