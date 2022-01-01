Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve cheese pizza

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$16.00
12 Inch - 8 Slices: Your choice of toppings
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Piccini Italian Takeout

4642 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$13.95
14" Cheese pizza
More about Piccini Italian Takeout

