Chicken fried rice in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Sutadonya- Torrance

3525 West Carson Street, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Karaage Teishoku (Fried Chicken & Rice & Miso Soup)$13.99
More about Sutadonya- Torrance
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant - north torrance | artesia boulevard

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbecued Char Siu Chicken Fried Rice$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with Char Siu chicken, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
More about loft hawaiian restaurant - north torrance | artesia boulevard

