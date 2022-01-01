Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
Grilled Chicken + Iceberg Lettuce + Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Tomato + Avocado + Green Onion + Dressing
More about The Brews Hall
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Island Style Fried Chicken Salad$12.45
Our famous Island Style Fried Chicken on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cucumbers and bacon bits. Served with Ranch dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.45
Iceberg lettuce tossed with shredded chicken breast, fried won ton, green onions and our sweet and savory teriyaki sauce. Served with our housemade salad dressing
Chicken Cabbage Salad$12.45
Julienned cabbage tossed with shredded chicken breast, ramen noodles, and sesame seasoning. Tossed in our housemade salad dressing and topped with green onions
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Salad$16.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, lightly battered and deep fried chicken nuggets, roasted corn, cucumbers, sliced red onion, and candied pecans served with Cajun ranch dressing.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cabbage Salad$12.45
Julienned cabbage tossed with shredded chicken breast, ramen noodles, and sesame seasoning. Tossed in our housemade salad dressing and topped with green onions
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.45
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Scoop$6.85
House made chicken salad with chopped apples, red onions, celery and mango chutney.
Chinese Chicken Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, crispy rice noodles, slivered almonds, mandarine oranges with our Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.20
Our delicious chicken salad features fresh ingredients like chopped apple, red onion, celery and mango chutney. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
More about Torrance Bakery
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.25
Shredded chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, corn, shredded jack cheese, onion, wonton chips, red onion, and cilantro on a bed of lettuce. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, shredded chicken breast, wonton chips, green onions, mandarin oranges, and cherry tomatoes. Choice of oriental or ranch dressing | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
Hawaiian Chicken Salad$11.25
Shredded chicken breast served over salad mix, cherry tomatoes, crispy fried rice noodles and crispy wontons, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Served with Oriental dressing, rice noodles, and wonton chips on the side.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery image

 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SIDE$5.50
CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Homemade Chicken Salad (Chicken, Celery, Cranberries, Toasted Quinoa, Mayo)
Arugula
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, shredded chicken breast, wonton chips, green onions, mandarin oranges, and cherry tomatoes. Choice of oriental or ranch dressing | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Tossed in our housemade Oriental dressing. | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.00
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, Mandarin oranges, and fried wontons. Served with oriental dressing on the side.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance

Teriyaki Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Wontons

Nachos

Penne

Steamed Rice

Chicken Curry

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore

Harbor Gateway

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Torrance to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston