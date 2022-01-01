Chicken salad in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Brews Hall
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken + Iceberg Lettuce + Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Tomato + Avocado + Green Onion + Dressing
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Island Style Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.45
Our famous Island Style Fried Chicken on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cucumbers and bacon bits. Served with Ranch dressing
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.45
Iceberg lettuce tossed with shredded chicken breast, fried won ton, green onions and our sweet and savory teriyaki sauce. Served with our housemade salad dressing
|Chicken Cabbage Salad
|$12.45
Julienned cabbage tossed with shredded chicken breast, ramen noodles, and sesame seasoning. Tossed in our housemade salad dressing and topped with green onions
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, lightly battered and deep fried chicken nuggets, roasted corn, cucumbers, sliced red onion, and candied pecans served with Cajun ranch dressing.
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Chicken Cabbage Salad
|$12.45
Julienned cabbage tossed with shredded chicken breast, ramen noodles, and sesame seasoning. Tossed in our housemade salad dressing and topped with green onions
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.45
More about Torrance Bakery
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$6.85
House made chicken salad with chopped apples, red onions, celery and mango chutney.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, crispy rice noodles, slivered almonds, mandarine oranges with our Sesame Ginger Dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.20
Our delicious chicken salad features fresh ingredients like chopped apple, red onion, celery and mango chutney. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Shredded chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, corn, shredded jack cheese, onion, wonton chips, red onion, and cilantro on a bed of lettuce. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.
|Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, shredded chicken breast, wonton chips, green onions, mandarin oranges, and cherry tomatoes. Choice of oriental or ranch dressing | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
|Hawaiian Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Shredded chicken breast served over salad mix, cherry tomatoes, crispy fried rice noodles and crispy wontons, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Served with Oriental dressing, rice noodles, and wonton chips on the side.
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|CHICKEN SALAD SIDE
|$5.50
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Homemade Chicken Salad (Chicken, Celery, Cranberries, Toasted Quinoa, Mayo)
Arugula
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, shredded chicken breast, wonton chips, green onions, mandarin oranges, and cherry tomatoes. Choice of oriental or ranch dressing | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
|Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Tossed in our housemade Oriental dressing. | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, Mandarin oranges, and fried wontons. Served with oriental dressing on the side.