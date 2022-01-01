Chicken sandwiches in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Spicy hot chicken, yuzu cabbage, pickles, swiss cheese
More about FishBonz Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Free range grilled chicken, provolone cheese, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, lemon - honey vinaigrette, baguette
More about Torrance Bakery
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped your way on our fresh baked roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.20
Our delicious chicken salad features fresh ingredients like chopped apple, red onion, celery and mango chutney. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.