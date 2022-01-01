Chicken sandwiches in Torrance

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Spicy hot chicken, yuzu cabbage, pickles, swiss cheese
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about FishBonz Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Free range grilled chicken, provolone cheese, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, lemon - honey vinaigrette, baguette
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped your way on our fresh baked roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.20
Our delicious chicken salad features fresh ingredients like chopped apple, red onion, celery and mango chutney. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
More about Torrance Bakery
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled teriyaki chicken topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a KING'S HAWAIIAN® Hamburger Bun.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

