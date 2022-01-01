Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chinese chicken salad in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve chinese chicken salad

loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.45
Iceberg lettuce tossed with shredded chicken breast, fried won ton, green onions and our sweet and savory teriyaki sauce. Served with our housemade salad dressing
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.45
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, crispy rice noodles, slivered almonds, mandarine oranges with our Sesame Ginger Dressing.
More about Torrance Bakery
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Tossed in our housemade Oriental dressing. | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.00
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, Mandarin oranges, and fried wontons. Served with oriental dressing on the side.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

