Chinese chicken salad in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve chinese chicken salad
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.45
Iceberg lettuce tossed with shredded chicken breast, fried won ton, green onions and our sweet and savory teriyaki sauce. Served with our housemade salad dressing
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.45
More about Torrance Bakery
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, crispy rice noodles, slivered almonds, mandarine oranges with our Sesame Ginger Dressing.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Tossed in our housemade Oriental dressing. | Small (serves 15-20) | Large (serves 30-40)
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Shredded lettuce, sliced chicken breast, oriental seasonings, rice noodles, green onions, almonds, Mandarin oranges, and fried wontons. Served with oriental dressing on the side.