Chocolate cake in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackout Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Restoration Kitchen & Wine

1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$8.00
chocolate cake & mousse, cookie crust with chocolate ganache
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Homemade chocolate cake, vanilla sauce, powdered sugar…
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Whipped Cream Cake Slice - 2 Pack$8.60
Chocolate cake with a layer of whipped cream and layer of fudge, with French cream icing and a chocolate ganache drip.
German Chocolate Cake$41.75
Chocolate cake with fudge & German chocolate filling and icing, covered with pecans.
More about Torrance Bakery

