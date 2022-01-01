Chocolate cake in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Blackout Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
Restoration Kitchen & Wine
1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
chocolate cake & mousse, cookie crust with chocolate ganache
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Homemade chocolate cake, vanilla sauce, powdered sugar…
More about Torrance Bakery
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Chocolate Whipped Cream Cake Slice - 2 Pack
|$8.60
Chocolate cake with a layer of whipped cream and layer of fudge, with French cream icing and a chocolate ganache drip.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$41.75
Chocolate cake with fudge & German chocolate filling and icing, covered with pecans.