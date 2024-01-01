Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy

3160 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.00
More about The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

CINNAMON ROLL$5.50
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

