Club sandwiches in Torrance

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Red Car Club Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breasts, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sun-dried tomato aioli on house made flatbread.
The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy
3160 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance
|Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado with our homemade cilantro jalapeno aioli on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.