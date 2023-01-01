Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Car Club Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breasts, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sun-dried tomato aioli on house made flatbread.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy

3160 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado with our homemade cilantro jalapeno aioli on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.
More about The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy

