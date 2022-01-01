Cupcakes in Torrance
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting 4 Pack
|$10.00
Our fresh and tender vanilla cake topped with our creamy buttercream frosting and sprinkles.
|Chocolate Cupcake with Fudge Frosting 4 Pack
|$10.00
Moist chocolate cake topped with rich fudge frosting and sprinkles.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|CUPCAKE || Dobash
|$3.50
Chocolate chiffon cupcake injected with dobash (chocolate pudding) and topped with dobash non-dairy frosting and a chocolate drizzle.
|CUPCAKE || Paradise
|$3.50
Guava, lime, and passion fruit chiffon cupcake injected with a guava glaze and topped with paradise non-dairy frosting and guava glaze drizzle.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|CUPCAKE || Dobash
|$3.50
Chocolate chiffon cupcake injected with Dobash (chocolate pudding) and topped with Dobash non-dairy frosting and chocolate drizzle. 2 DOZEN OR MORE REQUIRES 2 DAY NOTICE. *HALLOWEEN DESIGN AVAILABLE*
|CUPCAKE || Paradise
|$3.50
Guava, passion fruit, and lime chiffon cupcake injected with a guava glaze and topped with Paradise non-dairy frosting and guava glaze drizzle. 2 DOZEN OR MORE REQUIRES 2 DAY NOTICE. *HALLOWEEN DESIGN AVAILABLE*