Cupcakes in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve cupcakes

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting 4 Pack$10.00
Our fresh and tender vanilla cake topped with our creamy buttercream frosting and sprinkles.
Chocolate Cupcake with Fudge Frosting 4 Pack$10.00
Moist chocolate cake topped with rich fudge frosting and sprinkles.
More about Torrance Bakery
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
CUPCAKE || Dobash$3.50
Chocolate chiffon cupcake injected with dobash (chocolate pudding) and topped with dobash non-dairy frosting and a chocolate drizzle.
CUPCAKE || Paradise$3.50
Guava, lime, and passion fruit chiffon cupcake injected with a guava glaze and topped with paradise non-dairy frosting and guava glaze drizzle.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
CUPCAKE || Dobash$3.50
Chocolate chiffon cupcake injected with Dobash (chocolate pudding) and topped with Dobash non-dairy frosting and chocolate drizzle. 2 DOZEN OR MORE REQUIRES 2 DAY NOTICE. *HALLOWEEN DESIGN AVAILABLE*
CUPCAKE || Paradise$3.50
Guava, passion fruit, and lime chiffon cupcake injected with a guava glaze and topped with Paradise non-dairy frosting and guava glaze drizzle. 2 DOZEN OR MORE REQUIRES 2 DAY NOTICE. *HALLOWEEN DESIGN AVAILABLE*
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

