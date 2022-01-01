Egg fried rice in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve egg fried rice
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Fried Rice with Egg Plate
|$8.00
Seasoned stir-fried rice with green onions, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. Topped with two over-easy eggs, green onions, and red ginger.
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Fried Rice with Egg
|$9.25
Seasoned stir-fried rice with Portuguese sausage, bacon, eggs, kamaboko, green onions, and one over-easy egg. Topped with pickled red ginger and green onions.