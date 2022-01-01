Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice with Egg Plate$8.00
Seasoned stir-fried rice with green onions, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. Topped with two over-easy eggs, green onions, and red ginger.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice with Egg$9.25
Seasoned stir-fried rice with Portuguese sausage, bacon, eggs, kamaboko, green onions, and one over-easy egg. Topped with pickled red ginger and green onions.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

