Egg salad sandwiches in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Dill Egg Salad Sando
|$8.50
Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Egg Salad Scoop
|$6.85
Our egg salad is a classic recipe with mayo and relish.
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Classic Egg Salad served on your choice of roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.