Egg salad sandwiches in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Dill Egg Salad Sando image

 

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dill Egg Salad Sando$8.50
Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Egg Salad Scoop$6.85
Our egg salad is a classic recipe with mayo and relish.
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
Classic Egg Salad served on your choice of roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
More about Torrance Bakery
Item pic

 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EGG SALAD$13.50
Croissant or Baguettine
Homemade Egg Salad (Egg, Mayo, French Mustard)
Arugula
Tomato
EGG SALAD SIDE$5.00
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

