Fish and chips in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve fish and chips

Battered Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Battered Fish & Chips$12.99
(C)Battered Fish & Chips (Serves 10)$129.99
Battered Fish & Chips$11.99
More about FishBonz Grill
Rock’N Fish Grill Fish N Chips image

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rock’N Fish Grill Fish N Chips$17.95
3 pieces of Wild Alaskan Cod. Beer Battered served with Coleslaw + Tartar Sauce.
More about The Brews Hall
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cellerman's Fish And Chips$18.00
White Icelandic Cod dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with beer battered fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

