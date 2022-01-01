Fish and chips in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve fish and chips
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Battered Fish & Chips
|$12.99
|(C)Battered Fish & Chips (Serves 10)
|$129.99
|Battered Fish & Chips
|$11.99
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Rock’N Fish Grill Fish N Chips
|$17.95
3 pieces of Wild Alaskan Cod. Beer Battered served with Coleslaw + Tartar Sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Cellerman's Fish And Chips
|$18.00
White Icelandic Cod dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with beer battered fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.