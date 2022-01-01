French toast in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve french toast
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|KING'S HAWAIIAN® French Toast
|$8.00
Our famous KING'S HAWAIIAN® french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
|KEIKI || KING'S HAWAIIAN® French Toast
|$7.00
Served with Portuguese sausage, spam, or bacon.
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|FRENCH TOASTS
|$12.00
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|KING'S HAWAIIAN® French Toast
|$10.00
From our original family recipe made famous in the islands. Prepared daily with our Original KING'S HAWAIIAN® Sweet Bread in our special homemade batter. Served with butter and maple syrup on the side.