Fried rice in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve fried rice
RAMEN
Zabon Ramen
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance
|Fried Rice
|$7.50
Fried rice with egg, pork chashu, green onion and seasoned with house special soy sauce
|Fried Rice 1.5X
|$10.50
loft hawaiian restaurant
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
|Portuguese Sausage Fried Rice
|$12.45
loft hawaiian restaurant
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
|Barbequed Char Siu Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with Char Siu chicken, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Fried Rice Plate
|$6.50
Seasoned stir-fried rice with green onions, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. Topped with green onions and red ginger.
|SIDE || Fried Rice
Seasoned steamed rice with green onions, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. Small | Medium | Large
|Fried Rice
Seasoned rice stir-fried with green onion, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-25) | Full Pan (serves 40-50)
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Fried Rice
Seasoned rice stir-fried with green onion, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-25) | Full Pan (serves 40-50)
|Fried Rice with Egg
|$9.25
Seasoned stir-fried rice with Portuguese sausage, bacon, eggs, kamaboko, green onions, and one over-easy egg. Topped with pickled red ginger and green onions.
|Fried Rice
|$9.00
Seasoned stir-fried rice with Portuguese sausage, bacon, eggs, kamaboko, and green onions. Topped with pickled red ginger and green onions.