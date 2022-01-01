Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve fried rice

Fried Rice image

RAMEN

Zabon Ramen

1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$7.50
Fried rice with egg, pork chashu, green onion and seasoned with house special soy sauce
Fried Rice 1.5X$10.50
More about Zabon Ramen
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Fried Rice$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
Portuguese Sausage Fried Rice$12.45
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Fried Rice$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
Barbequed Char Siu Chicken Fried Rice$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with Char Siu chicken, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Plate$6.50
Seasoned stir-fried rice with green onions, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. Topped with green onions and red ginger.
SIDE || Fried Rice
Seasoned steamed rice with green onions, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. Small | Medium | Large
Fried Rice
Seasoned rice stir-fried with green onion, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-25) | Full Pan (serves 40-50)
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice
Seasoned rice stir-fried with green onion, kamaboko, bacon, egg, and Portuguese sausage. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-25) | Full Pan (serves 40-50)
Fried Rice with Egg$9.25
Seasoned stir-fried rice with Portuguese sausage, bacon, eggs, kamaboko, green onions, and one over-easy egg. Topped with pickled red ginger and green onions.
Fried Rice$9.00
Seasoned stir-fried rice with Portuguese sausage, bacon, eggs, kamaboko, and green onions. Topped with pickled red ginger and green onions.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

