Grilled chicken sandwiches in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about FishBonz Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Free range grilled chicken, provolone cheese, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, lemon - honey vinaigrette, baguette