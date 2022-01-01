Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about FishBonz Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Free range grilled chicken, provolone cheese, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, lemon - honey vinaigrette, baguette
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped your way on our fresh baked roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
More about Torrance Bakery

