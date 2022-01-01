Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve kale salad

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad with strawberries$9.00
Kale salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, strawberries, feta cheese, and sliced almonds with optional protein of your choice.
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$18.00
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Restoration Kitchen & Wine

1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
toasted panko, parmesan, creamy caesar
More about Restoration Kitchen & Wine

