Katsu in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve katsu

Curry Katsu Bowl image

 

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Katsu Bowl$12.50
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
Dill Aioli Katsu Sando$9.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh arugula, Dill Aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
Portobello Katsu Sando$10.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$14.45
Fried boneless chicken thigh rolled in panko and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our housemade tonkatsu sauce
Side Katsu Sauce$0.50
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Katsu Sauce$0.50
Chicken Katsu Moco$14.45
Our chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, topped with 2 eggs and our rich Hawaiian gravy.
Chicken Katsu$14.45
Fried boneless chicken thigh rolled in panko and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our housemade tonkatsu sauce
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE || Chicken Katsu
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded and deep fried. Side & pound options available. | 1 lb (serves 2-4)
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$9.50
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded, and deep-fried. Served with two scoops of steamed rice and topped with our homemade Japanese curry sauce.
SIDE || Katsu Sauce
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu
Tender chicken filet panko-breaded and deep fried. Served with katsu sauce on the side. | 1/2 Pan (serves 15-25) | Full Pan (serves 25-50)
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$15.00
Our popular chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, with our homemade curry sauce. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with potato macaroni salad.
Chicken Katsu Plate$13.00
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded and deep fried. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with steamed rice and potato macaroni salad with a side of katsu sauce.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

