Katsu in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve katsu
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Curry Katsu Bowl
|$12.50
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
|Dill Aioli Katsu Sando
|$9.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh arugula, Dill Aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
|Portobello Katsu Sando
|$10.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.45
Fried boneless chicken thigh rolled in panko and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our housemade tonkatsu sauce
|Side Katsu Sauce
|$0.50
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Side Katsu Sauce
|$0.50
|Chicken Katsu Moco
|$14.45
Our chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, topped with 2 eggs and our rich Hawaiian gravy.
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.45
Fried boneless chicken thigh rolled in panko and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our housemade tonkatsu sauce
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|SIDE || Chicken Katsu
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded and deep fried. Side & pound options available. | 1 lb (serves 2-4)
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$9.50
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded, and deep-fried. Served with two scoops of steamed rice and topped with our homemade Japanese curry sauce.
|SIDE || Katsu Sauce
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Chicken Katsu
Tender chicken filet panko-breaded and deep fried. Served with katsu sauce on the side. | 1/2 Pan (serves 15-25) | Full Pan (serves 25-50)
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$15.00
Our popular chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, with our homemade curry sauce. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with potato macaroni salad.
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$13.00
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded and deep fried. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with steamed rice and potato macaroni salad with a side of katsu sauce.