Katsu curry in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve katsu curry

Curry Katsu Bowl image

 

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Katsu Bowl$12.50
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$9.50
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded, and deep-fried. Served with two scoops of steamed rice and topped with our homemade Japanese curry sauce.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$15.00
Our popular chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, with our homemade curry sauce. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with potato macaroni salad.
Chicken Katsu Curry Loco Moco Plate$17.00
Chicken katsu on a bed of rice topped with two over-easy eggs, with our homemade curry sauce on side. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with potato macaroni salad.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

