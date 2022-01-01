Key lime pies in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve key lime pies
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Key Lime Pie
|$17.00
Find our Key Lime Pie at the end of the rainbow at King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant. Traditional pie shell filled with key lime custard, whipped cream border, and fresh fruit garnishes (strawberries, kiwi, and blueberries).
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Key Lime Pie | SLICE
|$4.00
Traditional pie shell filled with key lime custard, whipped cream border, and fresh fruit garnishes (strawberries, kiwi, and blueberries).