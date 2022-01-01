Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve lasagna

Aliotta's Via Firenze image

STEAKS

ALIOTTA`S VIA FIRENZE - 4485 TORRANCE BLVD - TORRANCE CA 90503 - 310 371 9555 - ALIOTTAS.COM

4485 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$23.00
More about ALIOTTA`S VIA FIRENZE - 4485 TORRANCE BLVD - TORRANCE CA 90503 - 310 371 9555 - ALIOTTAS.COM
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CTR COLD Lasagna$64.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Layered pasta, meat sauce, crumbled meatballs, three cheeses (12 pieces) Served with heating instructions.
CTR Lasagna$64.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Layered pasta, meat sauce, crumbled meatballs, three cheeses (12 pieces)
Kids Lasagna$8.00
More about Gaetano's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance

Burritos

Cheesecake

Taquitos

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Bowls

Coleslaw

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore

Harbor Gateway

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Torrance to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (895 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (521 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston