Lasagna in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve lasagna
More about ALIOTTA`S VIA FIRENZE - 4485 TORRANCE BLVD - TORRANCE CA 90503 - 310 371 9555 - ALIOTTAS.COM
STEAKS
ALIOTTA`S VIA FIRENZE - 4485 TORRANCE BLVD - TORRANCE CA 90503 - 310 371 9555 - ALIOTTAS.COM
4485 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance
|Lasagna
|$23.00
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|CTR COLD Lasagna
|$64.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Layered pasta, meat sauce, crumbled meatballs, three cheeses (12 pieces) Served with heating instructions.
|CTR Lasagna
|$64.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Layered pasta, meat sauce, crumbled meatballs, three cheeses (12 pieces)
|Kids Lasagna
|$8.00