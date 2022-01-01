Macaroni salad in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve macaroni salad
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Macaroni Salad Side
|$2.45
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Macaroni Salad Side
|$2.45
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Potato Macaroni Salad
Potatoes, macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-30) | Full Pan (serves 35-60)
|SIDE || Potato Macaroni Salad
Potatoes, macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs. Small | Medium | Large
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Potato Macaroni Salad
Potatoes, macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-30) | Full Pan (serves 35-60)
|SIDE || Potato Macaroni Salad
Classic Hawaiian staple of diced potatoes, macaroni, seasoned and mixed creamy with Best Foods mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs.