Macaroni salad in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve macaroni salad

loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Macaroni Salad Side$2.45
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Macaroni Salad Side$2.45
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Macaroni Salad
Potatoes, macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-30) | Full Pan (serves 35-60)
SIDE || Potato Macaroni Salad
Potatoes, macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs. Small | Medium | Large
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Macaroni Salad
Potatoes, macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs. | 1/2 Pan (serves 20-30) | Full Pan (serves 35-60)
SIDE || Potato Macaroni Salad
Classic Hawaiian staple of diced potatoes, macaroni, seasoned and mixed creamy with Best Foods mayonnaise, carrots, onions, and eggs.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

