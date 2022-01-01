Muffins in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve muffins
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|MUFFIN || Pumpkin
|$2.75
Pumpkin flavored muffin.
|MUFFIN || Lemon
|$2.75
Lemon flavored muffin topped with sugar.
|MUFFIN || Double Chocolate Chip
|$2.75
Chocolate muffin topped with chocolate chips.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|MUFFIN || Lemon
|$2.75
Lemon flavored muffin topped with sugar.
|MUFFIN || Pumpkin
|$2.75
Pumpkin flavored muffin.
|MUFFIN || Double Chocolate Chip
|$2.75
Chocolate muffin topped with chocolate chips.