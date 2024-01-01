Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve panang curry

Thai Esane - Enclave

980 West 190th Street, Torrance

Panang Curry with Rice$16.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut curry with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and Napa cabbage.
Ubon Thai Kitchen

24631 Crenshaw Blvd. Suite J, Torrance

(L)Panang Curry$12.95
Spicy. Served with salad, 1 egg roll and jasmine rice.
(A La Carte) Panang Curry$17.45
Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Not included rice, bigger portion.
Panang Curry$15.45
Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Served with jasmine rice.
