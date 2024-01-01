Panang curry in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve panang curry
Thai Esane - Enclave
980 West 190th Street, Torrance
|Panang Curry with Rice
|$16.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut curry with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and Napa cabbage.
Ubon Thai Kitchen
24631 Crenshaw Blvd. Suite J, Torrance
|(L)Panang Curry
|$12.95
Spicy. Served with salad, 1 egg roll and jasmine rice.
|(A La Carte) Panang Curry
|$17.45
Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Not included rice, bigger portion.
|Panang Curry
|$15.45
Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Served with jasmine rice.