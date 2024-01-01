Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Consumer pic

 

Boba Bunny

1790 West Carson Street, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POPCORN CHICKEN$8.99
More about Boba Bunny
Item pic

 

123 Pho Torrance - 980 W 190th St

980 W 190th St, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
More about 123 Pho Torrance - 980 W 190th St

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Burritos

Chinese Chicken Salad

Croissants

Cheese Fries

Chocolate Croissants

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore

Harbor Gateway

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Torrance to explore

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston