Pretzels in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve pretzels
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Herd The Twist Pretzel
|$10.95
Giant Soft Pretzel + Spicy Mustard - Add Beer Cheese $2.95
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|El Prado Pretzel
|$12.00
Authentic old world style pretzel served with porter ale mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce.
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|KING'S HAWAIIAN® || Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns
|$4.99
Introducing KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns - the perfect sweet & salty match for your favorite slider, pulled pork, or grilled chicken recipe. They are so irresistible you might eat them right out of the bag!
|KING'S HAWAIIAN® || Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns
|$4.99
Introducing KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns- the perfect sweet & salty match for your favorite burger, pulled pork, or grilled chicken recipe. They are so irresistible you might eat them right out of the bag!
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
