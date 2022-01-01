Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Torrance

Torrance restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herd The Twist Pretzel$10.95
Giant Soft Pretzel + Spicy Mustard - Add Beer Cheese $2.95
More about The Brews Hall
68bde449-1c0e-4979-8648-4796bdfb2337 image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Prado Pretzel$12.00
Authentic old world style pretzel served with porter ale mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
KING'S HAWAIIAN® || Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns$4.99
Introducing KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns - the perfect sweet & salty match for your favorite slider, pulled pork, or grilled chicken recipe. They are so irresistible you might eat them right out of the bag!
KING'S HAWAIIAN® || Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns$4.99
Introducing KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns- the perfect sweet & salty match for your favorite burger, pulled pork, or grilled chicken recipe. They are so irresistible you might eat them right out of the bag!
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
KING'S HAWAIIAN® || Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns$4.99
Introducing KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns- the perfect sweet & salty match for your favorite burger, pulled pork, or grilled chicken recipe. They are so irresistible you might eat them right out of the bag!
KING'S HAWAIIAN® || Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns$4.99
Introducing KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns - the perfect sweet & salty match for your favorite slider, pulled pork, or grilled chicken recipe. They are so irresistible you might eat them right out of the bag!
KING'S HAWAIIAN® || Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns$4.99
Introducing KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns- the perfect sweet & salty match for your favorite burger, pulled pork, or grilled chicken recipe. They are so irresistible you might eat them right out of the bag!
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

