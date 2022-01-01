Prosciutto in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Pesto & Prosciutto
|$20.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Roasted Asparagus, Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta.
|Gemelli Prosciutto
|$21.00
Handmade Gemelli, Prosciutto di Parma, Sautéed Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Lemon, Parmesan Cream Sauce.
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|PROSCIUTTO
|$15.00
Baguette
Prosciutto
Fresh Mozzarella
Tomato
Arugula
Fresh Basil
Olive Oil