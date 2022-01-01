Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto & Prosciutto$20.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Roasted Asparagus, Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta.
Gemelli Prosciutto$21.00
Handmade Gemelli, Prosciutto di Parma, Sautéed Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Lemon, Parmesan Cream Sauce.
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery image

 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PROSCIUTTO$15.00
Baguette
Prosciutto
Fresh Mozzarella
Tomato
Arugula
Fresh Basil
Olive Oil
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Item pic

 

Piccini Italian Takeout

4642 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Arugula$19.95
Cherry tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, olive oil tossed arugula, shaved parmesan, mozzarella.
More about Piccini Italian Takeout

