Pulled pork sandwiches in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Our signature BBQ shredded pork served on a Torrance Bakery soft bun and a pickle spear on the side.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy

3160 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoke House Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw, all on a grilled brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
More about The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy

