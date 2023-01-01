Pulled pork sandwiches in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.00
Our signature BBQ shredded pork served on a Torrance Bakery soft bun and a pickle spear on the side.
More about The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy
The Pan-Torrance - 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy
3160 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance
|Smoke House Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw, all on a grilled brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.