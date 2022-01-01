Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$18.00
A traditional pie crust filled with KING'S HAWAIIAN® specialty pumpkin filling made with our house blend of spices.
Pumpkin Chiffon Cream Cheese Pie$24.00
A traditional pie crust filled with a layer of KING'S HAWAIIAN® specialty pumpkin chiffon filling and a layer of sweet cream cheese filling. Garnished with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Pumpkin Pie$18.00
A traditional pie crust filled with KING'S HAWAIIAN® specialty pumpkin filling made with our house blend of spices.
King's Hawaiian - The Local Place

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie | SLICE$3.50
A slice of traditional pie crust filled with KING'S HAWAIIAN® specialty pumpkin pie filling.
Pumpkin Pie$18.00
A traditional pie crust filled with KING'S HAWAIIAN® specialty pumpkin pie filling.
Pumpkin Chiffon Cream Cheese Pie$24.00
A traditional pie crust filled with a layer of KING'S HAWAIIAN® specialty pumpkin chiffon filling and a layer of sweet cream cheese filling. Garnished with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PUMPKIN PIE LATTE (SMALL)$3.95
