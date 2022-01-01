Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve salmon

Cajun Salmon Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Salmon Salad$14.99
Atlantic Salmon & Caprese$18.99
Atlantic Salmon Pan cooked in lemon butter and seasonings.
Arcadian salad with Balsamic/olive oil dressing.
Heirloom tomatoes with Mozzarella drizzled with Olive oil and balsamic.
Salmon$14.99
More about FishBonz Grill
Item pic

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rock’N Fish Grill Blackened Salmon Sandwich$15.95
Blackened Salmon, coleslaw, spicy Remoulade, Tomato on a a Brioche Bun
Rock’N Fish Grill Fresh Grilled Salmon$18.95
Available with Lemon Pepper, Hibachi Teriyaki, Or Blackened. Choice of Side Dish.
More about The Brews Hall
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$18.45
Grilled filet of salmon topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofino River Salmon$22.00
Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$18.00
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$18.45
Grilled filet of salmon topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce
More about loft hawaiian restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Fresh salmon, lemon – garlic sauce, handmade tagliatelle with cream marinara, fresh vegetables
Salmon Salad$24.00
Field greens, fresh grilled salmon, roasted almonds, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, lemon - honey vinaigrette
CTR Grilled Salmon$86.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Fresh grilled salmon (12-four ounce pieces).
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE || Lomi Salmon
Salt cured salmon with white and green onions and tomatoes. 2oz | 4oz | 16oz
Lau Lau, Kalua Pork, Lomi Salmon$15.00
White fish and pork, wrapped and steamed in taro leaves, served with kalua pork and a small side of lomi salmon. Served local style with steamed rice and potato macaroni salad.
SIDE || Salmon
Side & pound options available. | 1 lb (serves 2-4)
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery image

 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON SANDWICH(FICELLE ONLY)$15.00
Smoked salmon, boursin, arugula,radish,red onion and lemon juice
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Salmon$19.00
A delicate salmon fillet marinated with our unique miso marinade and baked in the broiler. Served with steamed white, and baby bok choy sautéed with butter, soy sauce and lemon.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

