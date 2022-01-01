Salmon in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve salmon
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Cajun Salmon Salad
|$14.99
|Atlantic Salmon & Caprese
|$18.99
Atlantic Salmon Pan cooked in lemon butter and seasonings.
Arcadian salad with Balsamic/olive oil dressing.
Heirloom tomatoes with Mozzarella drizzled with Olive oil and balsamic.
|Salmon
|$14.99
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Rock’N Fish Grill Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$15.95
Blackened Salmon, coleslaw, spicy Remoulade, Tomato on a a Brioche Bun
|Rock’N Fish Grill Fresh Grilled Salmon
|$18.95
Available with Lemon Pepper, Hibachi Teriyaki, Or Blackened. Choice of Side Dish.
loft hawaiian restaurant
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.45
Grilled filet of salmon topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Tofino River Salmon
|$22.00
|Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$18.00
loft hawaiian restaurant
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.45
Grilled filet of salmon topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Fresh salmon, lemon – garlic sauce, handmade tagliatelle with cream marinara, fresh vegetables
|Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Field greens, fresh grilled salmon, roasted almonds, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, lemon - honey vinaigrette
|CTR Grilled Salmon
|$86.00
(WE NEED 24 HOURS NOTICE) Fresh grilled salmon (12-four ounce pieces).
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|SIDE || Lomi Salmon
Salt cured salmon with white and green onions and tomatoes. 2oz | 4oz | 16oz
|Lau Lau, Kalua Pork, Lomi Salmon
|$15.00
White fish and pork, wrapped and steamed in taro leaves, served with kalua pork and a small side of lomi salmon. Served local style with steamed rice and potato macaroni salad.
|SIDE || Salmon
Side & pound options available. | 1 lb (serves 2-4)
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|SALMON SANDWICH(FICELLE ONLY)
|$15.00
Smoked salmon, boursin, arugula,radish,red onion and lemon juice
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Miso Salmon
|$19.00
A delicate salmon fillet marinated with our unique miso marinade and baked in the broiler. Served with steamed white, and baby bok choy sautéed with butter, soy sauce and lemon.